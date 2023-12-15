Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 320,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

