AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $66.35

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $64.87. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 1,432,099 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

