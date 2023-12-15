Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.12 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

