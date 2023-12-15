Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLX opened at $27.23 on Friday. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

