ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Up to $33.71

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $35.01. ATN International shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 31,443 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.41.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $191.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in ATN International by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

