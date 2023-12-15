AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

