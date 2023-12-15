Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 906,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Augmedix by 439.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $473,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix Trading Down 1.4 %

AUGX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

