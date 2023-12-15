Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,823 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares during the period.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,510. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

