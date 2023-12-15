Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,777 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

CPT opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.