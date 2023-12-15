Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 166,844 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,055.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,844 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 4.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 75.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

JD.com Trading Up 4.5 %

JD.com stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

