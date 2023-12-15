Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

