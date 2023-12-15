Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock worth $3,129,969 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

