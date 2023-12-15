Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $835,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

