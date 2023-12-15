Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

