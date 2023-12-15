Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,686 shares of company stock valued at $34,523,235 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 2.5 %

Gartner stock opened at $454.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.71 and a 200 day moving average of $364.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.