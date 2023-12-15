Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 407,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 352,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAK stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

