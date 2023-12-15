authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196. authID has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

