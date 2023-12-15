Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $235.00

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $234.91, with a volume of 1992182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

