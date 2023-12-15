Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 292,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.14.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
