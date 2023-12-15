Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 292,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.