Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
ADP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.28. 914,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.98. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
