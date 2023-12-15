Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

AVTX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 13,407,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,793,381. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.