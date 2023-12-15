AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 4.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

