Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AVNW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,318. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

