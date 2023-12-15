Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,395 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 781,612 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $8.03 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

