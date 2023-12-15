Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aware Stock Performance
Aware stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
