Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aware Stock Performance

Aware stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aware Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aware by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 288,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

See Also

