Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.