AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

