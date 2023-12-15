Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.02. Azul shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 268,851 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Azul Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

