Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.02. Azul shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 268,851 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azul by 3,578.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

