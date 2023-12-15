B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.02. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 127,246 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

