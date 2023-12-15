Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

