Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

