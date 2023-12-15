Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.10 and a 200-day moving average of $878.97. The company has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

