Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $422,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at $125.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

