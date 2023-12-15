Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $56,000 Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,645,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,568.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,645,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,087. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

