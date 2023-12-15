Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $648,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

TJX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

