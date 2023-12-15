Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $133,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

