Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 193 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

