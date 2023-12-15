Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 9,969 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

