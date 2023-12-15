Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

