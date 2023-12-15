Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 51,781 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299,075 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

