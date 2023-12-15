Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 51,781 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

