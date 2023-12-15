Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.10. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 404,557 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $45,993,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.