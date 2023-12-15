Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.10. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 404,557 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $45,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

