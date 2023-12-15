Bank of America Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,870 shares of company stock worth $27,184,965 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

