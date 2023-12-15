Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 1,810 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in APA were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.74 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

