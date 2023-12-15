Bank of New Hampshire Buys 1,478 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

