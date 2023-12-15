Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

