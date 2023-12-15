Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

