Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,326 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

